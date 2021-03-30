TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 788.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the period. TrustCo Bank Corp NY makes up approximately 3.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 146,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 202,176 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

