Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 377.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.36. 165,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,842,746. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.33. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

