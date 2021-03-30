Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $416.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

