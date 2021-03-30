Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

MEDS stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

MEDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

