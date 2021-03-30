Tutti Frutti Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $425,700.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,608.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,804,411 coins and its circulating supply is 79,588,910 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars.

