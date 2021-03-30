Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Twilio worth $1,460,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $315.08 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

