Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.06 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

