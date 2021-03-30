Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.71 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,592. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.