Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 5,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,008. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.