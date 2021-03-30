Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 92.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 185,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,043,467. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.