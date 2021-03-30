Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 21,299 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,762. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

