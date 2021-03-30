Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,738,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,797,684.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $55,400.00.
  • On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00.

TYME stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: Strike Price

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit