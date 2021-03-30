U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $68.79. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
