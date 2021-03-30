U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $68.79. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

