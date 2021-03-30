United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $41.65 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Accenture by 2,209.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.65. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.