United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,738 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 3,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,584. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

