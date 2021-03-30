United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,738 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 3,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,584. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit