United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

UPS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

