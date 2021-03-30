Uquid Coin Price Reaches $15.02 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $15.02 or 0.00025469 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $150.16 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,723.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

