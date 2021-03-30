Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $154,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 777,264 shares of company stock valued at $930,240 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

