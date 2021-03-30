Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

