Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 353,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

