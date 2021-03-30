UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.