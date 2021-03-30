V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,868,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -606.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

