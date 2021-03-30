Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 46.8% in March

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vaccinex stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

