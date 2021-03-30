Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VIP opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.63. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

In other Value and Indexed Property Income Trust news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.