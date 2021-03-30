Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 88 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $224.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

