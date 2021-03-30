Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 560,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 121,227 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a market cap of $434.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

