Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,700 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

