Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,732 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $199.41. 81,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.