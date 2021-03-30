Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 412 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 263,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,870,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.