Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 866 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 13.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 310,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

