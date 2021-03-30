VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

