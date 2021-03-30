Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 596,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $50.14.

