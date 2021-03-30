Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,766,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 475,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 208,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 941,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

