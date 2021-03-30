Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $232,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.17. 48,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $269.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.