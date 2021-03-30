Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.