Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $148.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.