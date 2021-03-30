Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $303,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 113,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 271,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 179,134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

