Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

