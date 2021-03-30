Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNDX stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.