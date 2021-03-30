Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 42,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764 in the last ninety days.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

