Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit