Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Yellow stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Yellow has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

In other Yellow news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

