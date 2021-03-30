Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.
Yellow stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Yellow has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Yellow
YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.
