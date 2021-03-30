VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,850,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $15,365,000.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 3,374,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,051. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

