Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

