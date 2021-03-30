Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $30.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of VIPS traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,258,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,579. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

