Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EQT were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

EQT stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

