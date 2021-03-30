Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

