Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

