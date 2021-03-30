Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,500 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.08.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

