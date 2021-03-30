VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. VirTra has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.
About VirTra
